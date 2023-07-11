10 players the Cardinals can target at the trade deadline to help them in 2024
The St. Louis Cardinals will be active at this trade deadline, and these 10 players could be intriguing targets for their 2024 team
By Josh Jacobs
RHP Max Meyer, Miami Marlins
Max Meyer is a top-50 prospect in all of baseball, but being a part of the Miami Marlins system means he could be a trade piece for the club. With Sandy Alcantara, Eury Perez, Jesus Luzardo, Edward Cabrera, Braxton Garrett, and Trevor Rogers already in the fold, Meyer can be used to help them upgrade their offense for the stretch run.
Meyer is still recovering from Tommy John surgery but has been making great progress. Scouts love his fastball-slide combo and could see Meyer being a very good starter for a long time. He also has a nice floor as a very good reliever, as his stuff would play great in the late innings.
But the Cardinals would obviously be hoping he is a part of their rotation plans when he returns to the field. I think a swap with one of the Cardinals' young bats would make a lot of sense here, or even a package headlined by Ivan Herrera and a few others to fill some wholes in the Marlins lineup.