10 players the Cardinals can target at the trade deadline to help them in 2024
The St. Louis Cardinals will be active at this trade deadline, and these 10 players could be intriguing targets for their 2024 team
By Josh Jacobs
OF Drew Gilbert, Houston Astros
The Houston Astros have rebounded from a shaky start to 2023 to be right back into contention for another American League pennant this year, but this time around, they have real competition from within their own division in the Texas Rangers. After losing Luis Garcia, Lance McCullers Jr., and Jose Urquidy already this season from their rotation, they could use an upgrade or two there.
Drew Gilbert is their top prospect but has struggled a little bit in Double-A this year. He may be a few years away from the majors, but he could be the long-term solution in center field.
Gilbert looks to be above average in every facet of the game and plays with the kind of energy that will remind fans of Harrison Bader. No, he's not the same player, but he's got that aggressiveness and charisma to him. Fans would fall in love with him.
He hits left-handed and hits the ball hard. He won't hit more than 20 or so home runs in a year, but he very well could be the player the Cardinals have been looking for to roam center field long-term.
Jordan Montgomery looks like the fit here, but there could be a few other pieces the Astros would be interested in as well.