10 players the Cardinals can target at the trade deadline to help them in 2024
The St. Louis Cardinals will be active at this trade deadline, and these 10 players could be intriguing targets for their 2024 team
By Josh Jacobs
RHP Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners
Probably the Mariners' starter most heavily linked to St. Louis, and would be quite the get for the Cardinals, albeit at a high price.
Gilbert is 7-5 with a 3.66 ERA in 108.1 innings of work this year, striking out about 8.8 batters per nine innings. Last season, Gilbert broke out with a 3.20 ERA over 185.2 innings of work. Formerly a top prospect in all of baseball, Gilbert's stuff is undeniable, and he would remain under team control through 2027.
It's hard to know how much it'll take to get the 26-year-old off of the Mariners' hands, which is why I tend to think, and probably even prefer, someone like Bryan Woo over Logan Gilbert. I think one of Nootbaar, Donovan, or Gorman would have to be in a deal for Gilbert, and it probably takes a little more than that too.
Great young pitching is just so hard to come by, and everyone wants it, to its going to cost a pretty penny to acquire it. Gilbert would be a great fit in the Cardinals' rotation, should they choose to pursue him.