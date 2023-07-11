10 players the Cardinals can target at the trade deadline to help them in 2024
The St. Louis Cardinals will be active at this trade deadline, and these 10 players could be intriguing targets for their 2024 team
By Josh Jacobs
RHP Gavin Stone, Los Angeles Dodgers
You may have heard the name Gavin Stone before, as he is the top pitching prospect in a very deep Los Angeles Dodgers system. If the Dodgers are serious about making a run in 2023, Stone could be a trade chip that helps them acquire Montgomery or Edman to fill two of their biggest needs.
I think this depends heavily on if Shohei Ohtani somehow becomes available though, as if he does, I don't see the Dodgers parting with a guy like Stone for anyone other than him. But if he doesn't, I see a fit here.
Stone may be the top ranking pitching prospect they have and already has started a few Major League games, but it has not gone well in Los Angeles or at the Triple-A level this year. Bobby Miller, Emmet Sheehan, and Ryan Pepiot are all contributing to the Major League roster right now, and the Dodgers will have even more names popping up soon.
Stone has a good four pitch mix headlined by his mid 90s fastball and wipe out change up. St. Louis would love to add an arm like that to their rotation for 2023 and beyond.