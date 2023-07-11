10 players the Cardinals can target at the trade deadline to help them in 2024
The St. Louis Cardinals will be active at this trade deadline, and these 10 players could be intriguing targets for their 2024 team
By Josh Jacobs
RHP Bryan Woo, Seattle Mariners
Bryan Woo has quickly become one of my favorite trade targets for the Cardinals and feels very realistic considering the buzz that the Cardinals have talked to the Mariners about starting pitching.
Currently the Mariners' number three prospect, Woo has made seven major league starts this season, going 1-1 with a 3.63 ERA and 43 SO in 34.2 innings of work. Woo is just 23 years old and would have five more years of team control for the Cardinals. If you look at his Baseball Savant page, you're going to see a whole lot of red due to his electric stuff on the mound.
It sounds like George Kirby is untouchable for the Mariners, and I'm sure they'd love to be able to hold onto Logan Gilbert and Bryce Miller. If they truly want a young bat from St. Louis, they'll have to part with someone, and Woo could very well be that guy. The Mariners would still have those aforementioned names for 2024 and beyond, as well as guys like Robbie Ray, Marco Gonzales, and Emerson Hancock.
I highly encourage watching a few of Woo's starts, as he utilizes multiple fastballs (four-seam, sinker, and cutter) for about 80% of his pitches, and then mixes in a slider and changeup to create swings and misses. He is a fun guy to watch and could be a huge addition to the Cardinals' rotation.
I could see one of Tommy Edman or Nolan Gorman getting a deal done here.