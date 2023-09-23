10 players on Cardinals' 40-man roster who don't deserve a role in 2024
As things currently stand, the Cardinals have a lot of unnecessary players on their 40-man roster
By Josh Jacobs
Moises Gomez
Moises Gomez is such an interesting player. After slugging 39 home runs in 2022, he's hit another 30 in Memphis this year but saw his OPS dip from .955 to .749 after huge drops in his average, on-base, and slugging percentage. When Gomez hits the ball, he hits it hard, but he doesn't make contact nearly enough to be the force you'd hope he can be.
Gomez doesn't provide enough on defense for the Cardinals to consider him on their active roster either. He's a corner outfielder, but I do not see him surpassing Walker, Nootbaar, Carlson, Burleson, Palacios, or Donovan for playing time out there. His bat also isn't good enough to sneak into the DH role for the Cardinals either.
Maybe Gomez can unleash some of that power with another organization and carve out an important role elsewhere, but those opportunities are not coming in St. Louis. If they were, they would have already happened.