10 players on Cardinals' 40-man roster who don't deserve a role in 2024
As things currently stand, the Cardinals have a lot of unnecessary players on their 40-man roster
By Josh Jacobs
Connor Thomas
Connor Thomas seemed to be knocking on the door of the Major Leagues after the 2022 season but has struggled in a big way this season, posting a 5.50 ERA in his age-25 season.
Maybe Thomas can be that true depth arm on the 40-man roster that functions as a call-up when there are not enough arms available or they need another guy for a doubleheader, but other than that, he seems like a guy who's fallen too far down the pecking order. Gordon Graceffo, Michael McGreevy, Sem Robberse, and Adam Kloffenstein would all get starts in St. Louis before Thomas if need be.
Thomas is a left-handed option though, so he could find a way to make an impact out of the bullpen next season instead. But with JoJo Romero, Packy Naughton, Matthew Liberatore, and possibly Zack Thompson all present as well, I'm not sure he can land there either.
I think at some point this offseason, the 40-man roster is going to feel the squeeze, and Thomas will find his way off of it.