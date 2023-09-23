10 players on Cardinals' 40-man roster who don't deserve a role in 2024
As things currently stand, the Cardinals have a lot of unnecessary players on their 40-man roster
By Josh Jacobs
Jose Fermin
Speaking of someone that I'm not sure there is a point to being on the 40-man roster in 2024, the Cardinals have a lot of middle infield depth on their roster, so I do not see Jose Fermin having any kind of role in 2024.
At shortstop, Masyn Winn and Tommy Edman will be the main guys for St. Louis, while Brendan Donovan could play there in a pinch if needed too. At second base, Nolan Gorman will hold down the fort with guys like Edman, Donovan, and Palacios providing depth as well. In Triple-A, Thomas Saggese, César Prieto, Nick Dunn, and Irving Lopez all have arguments to play over Fermin as well.
I hope Fermin can latch on with another organization in 2024, but his future in St. Louis seems to be over once the season ends.