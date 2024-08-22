10 burning questions the Cardinals must answer if they want to win back their fans
By Josh Jacobs
Question #2 - Assuming there is new leadership in place, does John Mozeliak stick around the organization to finish out his contract?
Personally, I haven't had any concerns with John Mozeliak remaining a part of the Cardinals' organization if he was stepping into a new role with the club. Whether it is overseeing their Spring Training complex construction, moving into an advisory role, or whatever that could entail, I think there are actually a lot of benefits to having him as an added resource, but not calling the shots anymore.
Well, this list is comprised of questions that I believe fans will want to be answered, and if I am being honest, I think there will be some, if not many, who would see Mozeliak's presence as a hindrance to believing things are actually changing.
While I don't believe this myself, I do think it is a fair concern from fans that Mozeliak being around the organization means he will still have a major influence on baseball operations. Transitions are difficult. The best transitions can involve a longer offramp where leadership is handed off and there's a season of the old guard helping the new guard get off and running - but that form of transition can also be super messy.
So if the offseason comes and a transition plan is announced, I will be very curious to see fan reaction when Mozeliak is likely remaining with St. Louis but in a different capacity. My guess is there will be a vocal displeasure at first, but if things go well, fans won't really think about it much. But if things go poorly or feel "similar" to before, then I am sure there will be fans who point to Mozeliak's presence as the problem.
In all reality, the reasons things may feel annoyingly similar in some ways is due to this being the same ownership group, not necessarily Mozeliak trying to hold onto power within the organization. If Mozeliak really wanted to keep going, the DeWitt family would have no problem extending him even further. It's clear he knows it's time to move on, but I am curious if he finishes out his deal or not.