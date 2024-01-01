10 bold predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024
As we turn the page on 2023, I made 10 bold predictions for the Cardinals organization in 2024.
By Josh Jacobs
Prediction #5 - Victor Scott II finishes top-3 in Rookie of the Year voting
Victor Scott II is my favorite prospect in the Cardinals system and is knocking on the door of the Major Leagues. I've had the opportunity to interview him twice now for the Noot News Podcast, and I have a feeling he'll be getting more attention from the national media very soon.
We've talked about Scott's rise last year many times now, with his elite speed and defense being his calling cards but his rapid development at the plate is the reason his ceiling is as high as it is now. After stealing almost 100 bags in 2023 and now knocking on the door of the big leagues, all eyes will be on Scott II during Spring Training.
I want to quickly highlight and point you over to an incredible breakdown that just dropped on Twitter from @KareemSSN over on X/Twitter. Kareem is one of the best content creators out there right now when it comes to Cardinals prospects, and while ranking his top Cardinals prospects, he posted an incredible thread on why Scott stands out as the Cardinals' third-best prospect.
Scott is going to have an opportunity to force his way onto the Opening Day roster, but it's likely that he begins the 2023 season in Memphis. I already stated how I think Carlson is going to make his own push during the spring, and Edman is still entrenched on the roster. If Winn were to struggle and Edman has to move to shortstop, Scott's chances probably increase a fair bit, but I do believe that Scott will make his way to St. Louis very soon.
Once he does, I believe he is going to take off and catch the eyes of the industry. He'll instantly be the most dangerous stolen base threat in the game and he'll provide incredible defense out in center field, and if he gets the opportunity to play every day, I think the exciting style of play will help him move into the top of minds when it comes to award voting. If Scott continues to take steps forward at the plate going into 2024, I really do think he's a sneaky pick here.
So my bold prediction here is that Scott will finish top-3 in Rookie of the Year voting over Masyn Winn. I have a hard time seeing either guy winning Rookie of the Year with guys like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Jackson Chourio, Paul Skenes, Jordan Lawlar, and others in play, but I do feel really good about Scott's chances of ending up in the final three.