10 bold predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024
As we turn the page on 2023, I made 10 bold predictions for the Cardinals organization in 2024.
By Josh Jacobs
Prediction #3 - The Cardinals will begin to unveil what life after John Mozeliak will look like
John Mozeliak's contract as the Cardinals' president of baseball operations ends after the 2025 season. I do not see the Cardinals letting him go before then, but they've continued to hint at shifts in leadership as Mozeliak finishes his tenure in that role.
If things go poorly, we could see that timeline accelerated, with Mozeliak moved up to a higher role in the organization and a new president of baseball operations identified, but what I think is more likely is a continued transition period.
Randy Flores and Michael Girsch seem to be the two candidates internally that make the most sense to be promoted into Mozeliak's role, but they could also look to bring in an outside voice like Chaim Bloom or someone else who could step into that role. While I do not expect the official promotions to happen until after the 2025 season, I do think we'll know what the plan is for St. Louis by the end of 2024.
Part of the season that the Cardinals have been hinting at these upcoming changes is because they are already thinking ahead to what the front office structure will be like. We could see some shifts in how the front office hierarchy works, but we'll surely see expanded roles for people in the front office, even while Mozeliak is still in charge.
Another reason I think these changes will be identified by the end of 2024 is that there are some major decisions looming for the club in the next calendar year, and I think the organization will want their next president of baseball operations (or however they structure the front office) to have a major say in these calls, especially one I'll identify later in this list.