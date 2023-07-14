Fansided
Redbird Rants

10 bold predictions for the Cardinals trade deadline and second half of the season

The Cardinals have an eventful second half ahead of them that will define the 2024 season and beyond, here are my 10 predictions for how it will shake out

By Josh Jacobs

St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago White Sox
St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago White Sox / Nuccio DiNuzzo/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 11
Next

3. Brendan Donovan will finish top-20 in MVP voting

Here is me taking a big swing here predictions-wise. Brendan Donovan has been really good over the last month and a half of baseball, and if he continues that into the second half, he has to be considered one of the best players in the National League.

No, Donovan isn't a superstar, but he's playing like the best possible version of a guy who just misses being a part of that conversation. Look at how Donovan has heated up as the months have gone on.

Months

Brendan Donovan's production

April

.260/.318/.338 (.656 OPS), 1 HR, 4 RBI

May

.228/.358/.354 (.712 OPS), 3 HR, 7 RBI

June

.307/.402/.443 (.845 OPS), 3 HR, 11 RBI

July

.400/.423/.520 (.943 OPS), 1 HR, 3 RBI

There's been a noticeable uptick in production each month from Donovan, and even if his numbers "regress" back more toward what they were in June, he's an extremely valuable player. How many guys can have an .845-.943 OPS while playing six different positions throughout a season?

There's a reason why the Cardinals want to hold onto Donovan, and why the rest of baseball really wants him. I think an MVP voter or two will catch onto that after a strong second half from Donnie.

Home/St Louis Cardinals News