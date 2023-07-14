10 bold predictions for the Cardinals trade deadline and second half of the season
The Cardinals have an eventful second half ahead of them that will define the 2024 season and beyond, here are my 10 predictions for how it will shake out
By Josh Jacobs
2. Adam Wainwright gets to the 200 win milestone
I almost did not predict anything regarding Adam Wainwright, as it is still just hard to watch how things have unfolded for him this season. With at least two rotation spots opening up at the deadline though, I think Wainwright will get his chance to get his 200th win.
Wainwright is only two wins away from the milestone, but it won't be easy to achieve, and it may be a painful road to get there. John Mozeliak has been very candid about Wainwright now having a long leash anymore, so if his play on the field does not become at least defensible, this prediction could fall flat.
The Cardinals will likely want to give opportunities to other arms they have as well. If they trade for any controllable arms, they'll need innings. The likes of Matthew Liberatore, Michael McGreevy, Gordon Graceffo, and even Dakota Hudson could see some starts as well. Wainwright will need to give the Cardinals a reason not to remove him from the rotation unless they move to a six-man rotation.