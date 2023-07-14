10 bold predictions for the Cardinals trade deadline and second half of the season
The Cardinals have an eventful second half ahead of them that will define the 2024 season and beyond, here are my 10 predictions for how it will shake out
By Josh Jacobs
9. Tyler O'Neill is traded, has a great second half with his new team
Tyler O'Neill is set to return from his rehab assignment this week, but I do not think his time in St. Louis will last very long. And no, it's not because of another injury.
Here is my prediction. Tyler O'Neill and Jack Flaherty will be traded to the New York Yankees for right-handed pitching prospects Randy Vasquez and Clayton Beeter. Beeter has already been identified as a player the Cardinals will be interested in at the deadline, and the Yankees could use both outfield help and another arm for their rotation.
The Yankees don't need to take a swing for a "huge" arm, Flaherty would likely slot in as their number four or five starter which is perfect for them. O'Neill gives the Yankees another bat for their lineup that really needs one right now.
I believe O'Neill will find success in New York or whatever club he is dealt to. He is a year away from free agency, and I am sure he is motivated to prove all of the doubters wrong and secure a big payday next offseason.