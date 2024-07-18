10 bold predictions for the Cardinals trade deadline and rest of the 2024 season
By Josh Jacobs
Bold Prediction #8 - The Cardinals chase down the Milwaukee Brewers and win the NL Central
On May 11th, the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cardinals for the third straight time that weekend to put themselves nine games ahead of St. Louis in the NL Central standings. Since that day, the Cardinals have cut that lead in half to 4.5 games over the course of 57 games, and now have 66 games to see if they can catch the Brewers for the lead.
So far in July, the Brewers are 5-8, which is their first losing record in any month of this season so far. For most of the year, fans and media have been wondering if their offense and pitching can continue to overcome injuries and outperform their expected numbers, and at least as of late, it feels like they are coming back down to earth.
Now, the Cardinals have a difficult schedule remaining the rest of the year, while the Brewers look to be a bit on the easier end of things. It will not be easy for St. Louis to track down the Brewers, but I am convinced they will.
Comparing the club's rotations, I am taking the Cardinals the rest of the way and not even thinking twice about it. The Brewers' bullpen has been good, but the Cardinals' has been even better. And for as much as the Brewers' offense has continued to outperform their expected numbers, the Cardinals' offense has continued to underperform according to theirs. I think there are a lot of reasons to point to the Cardinals continuing to heat up while the Brewers cool down.
If we are being honest too, it is very "Cardinals baseball" for them to play their best baseball after the All-Star Break and especially after the trade deadline. The Brewers already went out and acquired Aaron Civale, and while they may do more, I doubt they are extremely aggressive in the market. The Cardinals have yet to make any upgrades of their own, and yet, they seem to be inching closer and closer to Milwaukee regardless.
I expect the Cardinals, even after their horrible beginning to the season, to find a way to win the NL Central this year.