10 bold predictions for the Cardinals trade deadline and rest of the 2024 season
By Josh Jacobs
Bold Prediction #6 - Cardinals have two players receive MVP votes
Speaking of that trio of Contreras, Burleson, and Donovan, I believe that at the end of the season, two of those three will receive MVP votes in the National League voting.
Despite missing significant time with a forearm injury, in 51 games, Contreras is slashing .271/.403/.514 (.917 OPS) with 10 HR and 24 RBI while playing really good defense behind the plate defensively. I'm confident that if he is that player the rest of the year, he'll finish top five in MVP voting in the National League this year. As of today, Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper, and Marcell Ozuna look like locks to finish in the top five, but Christian Yelich and Mookie Betts' offensive numbers are very similar to Contreras, and he is providing value behind the plate.
I believe Contreras will finish top five in the MVP voting, but it's safe to say that if he keeps this up or is even just close to this player the rest of the year, he's a lock for the top 10. Donovan or Burleson's spot on this list may seem a bit odd, but I am predicting one of them gets down-ballot votes for MVP this year.
Burleson is currently 19th in the National League in OPS and 11th in home runs, and if you look at his numbers since the start of June, you'll see that he has easily been a top 10 hitter in the National League, if not better. Burleson's bat has the ability to get him on this list, but I also wouldn't count out Donovan's ability to snag a vote as well.
Donovan has been 17% above league average on the season after a rough first month of the season. Over June and July, he's been 32% and 44% above league average at the plate, and he is doing that with Gold Glove-caliber utility defense as well.
Donovan's season numbers at the plate are great but not MVP vote worthy yet, posting a .276/.345/.411 slash line. But like Burleson, if Donovan maintains his hot performance this summer over the rest of the second half, his bat will be in the conversation and his defensive value and versatility should be the icing on the cake in order to land a vote or two finish outside the top 10 of voting.
Remember, in order to receive MVP votes, someone just has to put you on their top 10 of their MVP ballot, not receive an actual vote to win MVP. Last year, names like J.P. Crawford, Issac Paredes, Cal Raleigh, Josh Naylor, Dansby Swanson, TJ Friedl, Nick Castellanos, Devin Williams, Ha-Seong Kim, and Christian Walker all received MVP votes, so this isn't a crazy prediction by any means.