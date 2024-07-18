10 bold predictions for the Cardinals trade deadline and rest of the 2024 season
By Josh Jacobs
Bold Prediction #4 - Cardinals shake up their bench, cut bait with veteran infielder
I debated this prediction a lot, as I do think the Cardinals are about to see their bench shake up a bit, but I was not sure which direction I thought it would go in. But the more and more I've thought about this, I landed on the Cardinals going in this direction.
First, Tommy Edman will be returning soon, but instead of him being the everyday center fielder like the club said he would be prior to the season, it does sound like he will platoon with Michael Siani and then be a utility man again as well.
So that is one spot filled on the bench. It's clear that Pedro Pages is their preferred backup catcher of choice right now, so that is a second spot filled. And third, I just don't see the Cardinals parting ways with Matt Carpenter this year, so that leaves just one more spot on the bench for the Cardinals.
Frankly, I think Dylan Carlson's days are numbered at this point, so I don't believe that will be his spot. Sure, the Cardinals could trade for a right-handed bat, but I'm not necessarily banking on that happening. That leaves two candidates in my eyes - Brandon Crawford and Ivan Herrera,
Herrera has been heavily speculated as a trade chip thus far due to his struggles with controlling the running game and the Cardinals' belief in Pages, but I just do not see a deal being available that makes sense to move Herrera in at this deadline. Perhaps they could do that in the offseason, but for now, I just don't see it. They could keep him in Triple-A for a prolonged period of time to try and develop his arm, but with how badly they need another right-handed bat on this roster, it would make sense for Herrera to fill that need.
That leaves to me the decision to release Brandon Crawford. While most fans have been frustrated by his presence on the roster this year, he no longer makes sense as a roster piece with Edman's return, so I think we will actually see the Cardinals make that call now that Edman will be back. If another injury were to occur, I'm guessing Crawford would be available in free agency, and if not, they can go with Jose Fermin or Thomas Saggese in a pinch.
Herrera taking that last roster spot for the Cardinals gives them a right-handed bat off the bench late in games and someone they could start against left-handed pitching. I could easily see the Cardinals running out a lineup like this when southpaws toe the rubber against them:
- SS Masyn Winn
- RF Alec Burleson
- C Willson Contreras
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- CF Tommy Edman
- DH Ivan Herrera
- LF Lars Nootbaar
Bench: 2B Nolan Gorman, CF Michael Siani, DH Matt Carpenter, C Pedro Pages
That makes way more sense to me then cutting bait with Herrera now or allowing him to sit in Triple-A the rest of the year, so I think that is what the Cardinals will end up doing.