10 bold predictions for the Cardinals trade deadline and rest of the 2024 season
By Josh Jacobs
Bold Prediction #10 - Chaim Bloom takes over as the President of Baseball Operations this offseason
Right before the All-Star Break, John Mozeliak did a short interview with Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest, and while most of the conversation got lost in the shuffle due to the Cubs' series and MLB Draft, Mozeliak did seem to once again hint at Chaim Bloom's future with this organization.
While Mozeliak is still under contract for the 2025 season, there has been a belief around the industry that he could step back sooner than that. Not in the form of resigning and leaving the organization, but rather stepping into a different role for his final season, perhaps advising the new President of Baseball Operations while working on other things for the DeWitt family.
Back in June, I talked with Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat about John Mozeliak's future with the club as well as Chaim Bloom's role with the organization, and if you tune in around the 26:30 mark, Jones had some strong takes about Mozeliak's tenure ending sooner than later and Bloom being the guy the Cardinals want to take over.
I want to be clear, Jones was making predictions here, so this was not straight-up reporting of what is going to happen. It is perfectly reasonable to believe something else will occur, but I strongly agree with Jones' thoughts here. He brought up a really interesting scenario where Mozeliak could be down in Jupiter next year to oversee the building project going on at the Cardinals' Spring Training Complex while stepping aside for the next era of Cardinals' leadership.
Frankly, Mozeliak has been transparent for years that change was coming for this organization, and now that Bloom is in the fold and has been able to study the organization this year, I believe he'll be ready to take over the reins when the offseason gets underway.