1 player from every playoff team that the Cardinals should target this off-season
The Cardinals will be keeping a close eye on the starting pitching market this winter, and some of the players they should target will be pitching for their current respective teams in the 2023 postseason.
Houston Astros pitcher Ryne Stanek
Stanek has been one of the more reliable and durable arms in the past 3 seasons with the Astros. From 2021-2023, he averaged 64 innings a season and had a 2.90 ERA, including a 1.15 ERA in the Astros World Series-winning 2022 season.
Despite having an ERA over 4 this season, I would still expect him to have lots of suitors in free agency. The Cardinals could see him as someone to potentially replace Drew VerHagen in that middle/late relief role that can give you innings. Plus Stanek was born in St. Louis, maybe he would like to come back.