1 player from every playoff team that the Cardinals should target this off-season
The Cardinals will be keeping a close eye on the starting pitching market this winter, and some of the players they should target will be pitching for their current respective teams in the 2023 postseason.
Miami Marlins pitcher Matt Moore
Matt Moore was designated for assignment by Miami as he was not eligible for the postseason roster because he was claimed off waivers in mid-September, but he has had a great season.
A former top pitching prospect with the Rays, Moore has found a home in the bullpen at the back end of his career and he has seen success. In 46 combined appearances this season with the Angels, Guardians, and Marlins, he has a 2.77 ERA and a 10.5 K/9.
Similar to Chafin, Moore can be a high-leverage reliever to get right-handed and left-handed hitters out, Chafin has more experience but Moore has had a better season. If the Cardinals wanted to pursue a left-handed bullpen piece they have a couple of good options.