1 player from every playoff team that the Cardinals should target this off-season
The Cardinals will be keeping a close eye on the starting pitching market this winter, and some of the players they should target will be pitching for their current respective teams in the 2023 postseason.
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Andrew Chafin
It has not been a good year for Chafin in split time with the D-Backs and Brewers, with a 4.73 ERA with 4.9 BB/9 in over 50 innings, but he has been a dependable late-inning lefty through most of his career.
Chafin has a team option for 2024 but if he becomes a free agent the Cardinals could be interested like they were last off-season. Despite a rough season for Chafin this year, he has shown in his 10-year career that he can get right-handed and left-handed hitters out, and pitch in high-leverage situations.
With Zack Thompson looking like he'll compete for a starting spot next year, Chafin is a significant upgrade over somebody like Andrew Suarez to join John King in that bullpen as late-inning lefties Oli Marmol can call on.