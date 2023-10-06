1 player from every playoff team that the Cardinals should target this off-season
The Cardinals will be keeping a close eye on the starting pitching market this winter, and some of the players they should target will be pitching for their current respective teams in the 2023 postseason.
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Mark Melancon
Melancon has a mutual option for 2024 but he could elect for free agency in the winter. He is currently the only Arizona pitcher who could be a free agent, and I don't think the Cardinals will or should pursue Evan Longoria, Tommy Pham, or Lourdes Gurriel Jr., so we're left with Melancon.
The 38-year-old started this season on the IL with a shoulder injury, and after going on a rehab assignment in August, he was shut down last week before pitching a game in the big leagues this year.
If the Cardinals wanted to, they could invite Melancon to Spring Training on a minor league deal and see if he could earn his way onto the team. He was an All-Star closer just two seasons ago with the Padres, leading the NL with 39 saves, so he could bounce back in 2024 if healthy.