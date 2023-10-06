1 player from every playoff team that the Cardinals should target this off-season
The Cardinals will be keeping a close eye on the starting pitching market this winter, and some of the players they should target will be pitching for their current respective teams in the 2023 postseason.
Atlanta Braves pitcher Joe Jimenez
Jimenez has had a very good first season with Atlanta, as he posted a career-low 3.04 ERA and a career-high ERA+ of 147 in 2023. The Braves acquired Jimenez last off-season after 6 seasons in Detroit, and throughout his career he has been very durable, pitching in 50 games or more in every season since 2018 (2020 excluded).
In the last two seasons Jimenez has only walked 27 batters to 150 strikeouts, the Cardinals could use another reliever who is a strike thrower while still getting swings and misses at a high rate. We know that the Cardinals will be trying to address the starting pitching this winter and rightly so, but the bullpen could be a place for improvement as well, and there are a lot of reliable middle/late inning pitchers that'll hit the free agent market.