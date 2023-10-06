1 player from every playoff team that the Cardinals should target this off-season
The Cardinals will be keeping a close eye on the starting pitching market this winter, and some of the players they should target will be pitching for their current respective teams in the 2023 postseason.
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Shintaro Fujinami
2023 was the first in the MLB for Fujinami but he has plenty of pitching experience in Japan. After a disappointing start to his MLB career with the A's, he was traded to the Orioles and he pitched much better coming out of the bullpen for Baltimore.
In 30 relief outings with the O's he had a 4.85 ERA and 32 K's in 29.2 innings pitched. His numbers aren't eye-popping but he did look like a better pitcher once he came to the Orioles. The Cardinals could use Fujinami as a middle reliever or they could look at him as a starter again where he started the season with Oakland.
There are other options from Baltimore, like Kyle Gibson, a veteran right-hander who will be 36 next season or a reunion with Jack Flaherty, but I do not expect that to happen.