Paul Goldschmidt, Kyle Gibson become Cardinals free agents as the offseason begins

After the Los Angeles Dodgers were crowned World Series Champions on Wednesday night, the St. Louis Cardinals offseason went from a formal reality to an official state of the entire league. Free agency officially began on Thursday, and the Cardinals quickly declined club options on Kyle Gibson, Lance Lynn, and Keynan Middleton.

Gibson, Lynn, and Middleton join three other Cardinals as official free agents this offseason.

Cardinals free agents

1B Paul Goldschmidt RHP Kyle Gibson RHP Lance Lynn RHP Andrew Kittredge RHP Keynan Middleton DH Matt Carpenter

In total, the Cardinals have over $50 million coming off of their books after these five players hit free agency.

Paul Goldschmidt, the 2022 National League Most Valuable Player, is expected to find a new home this offseason, although there was a recent report from Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that stated an official with the club had not ruled out a return for Goldschmidt under the right circumstances. Still, it seems far more likely that Goldschmidt's Cardinal tenure will end this offseason.

Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn both brought veteran leadership to the Cardinals' rotation last year and mostly did what was expected of them. Unfortunately, the Cardinals' offense vastly underachieved, and so the steady starts they provided were not enough for St. Louis. Both are expected to go elsewhere this offseason as the Cardinals prioritize young arms like Andre Pallante, Michael McGreevy, Gordon Graceffo, and Quinn Mathews, among others.

Keynan Middleton did not throw an inning for the Cardinals in 2024 after being signed as a free agent. Middleton was applauded for the impact he had on the young pitchers on the staff while he was out with an injury, but with the club shedding payroll and giving more opportunities to those arms, Middleton will likely look to find a contender to sign with. I wouldn't rule out a reunion here though.

Andrew Kittredge did a great job locking down the late innings for the Cardinals in 2024, posting a 2.80 ERA in 74 games. If the club was going to be business as usual this offseason, he'd be a lock in my eyes to return. Again, I would not rule out a reunion here, especially if the club trades Ryan Helsley, but Kittredge will surely keep his options open.

Matt Carpenter has expressed interest in playing again in 2025 in a role similar to what he had this year. Carpenter's .686 OPS in 59 games is not anything to celebrate, but with so many veterans potentially walking out the door, having him in a minor role on the bench allows young players to play while having a veteran around to guide them. I expect the Cardinals to resign Carpenter at some point this offseason.

The Cardinals are unlikely to be all that active in free agency this offseason, but they still need to field a club in 2025, and while there are plenty of young players ready to step in and show what they can do, I do expect the Cardinals to make a few moves to round out the club beyond just the selling trades they'll make.