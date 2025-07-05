Nolan Arenado scratched from Cardinals' lineup with yet another new injury

Very few players in baseball, if any, are harder to keep out of a starting lineup than Nolan Arenado is for the St. Louis Cardinals. The future Hall of Famer plays through almost any ailment he faces, but after dealing with a finger issue earlier this week, the club has announced a new injury that is keeping him out of the lineup.

Prior to Saturday afternoon's matchup with the Chicago Cubs, the Cardinals announced that Nolan Arenado had been scratched from their starting lineup with a right shoulder impingement. There is no news yet on whether the Cardinals expect his status to be anything worse than day-to-day.

After an embarrassing loss yesterday where the Cardinals gave up eight home runs to the Cubs, the Cardinals need a major bounce-back from their entire team on Saturday, and missing Arenado sure does not help.

The Cardinals giving up 11 runs on eight home runs was already a horrible outing, but the club's offense was mostly quiet throughout the game, as they only scored one run off a pitcher off a solo home run from Brendan Donovan before racking up two runs off of a position player in the ninth inning to make the final score 11-3.

With opener Drew Pomeranz on the mound today, a lefty, the Cardinals' offensive woes could continue. Pomeranz won't go deep into the game, but lefties have shut down the Cardinals all year long, and the club failed to score a single run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in their series before this matchup with Chicago.

Arenado's finger injury came back in the Guardians series this past weekend, and while he's unsure of how it occurred, it was still bothering him this week. We have not heard yet as to the cause of Arenado's shoulder injury, but we will update that as well as the timetable as information is provided.