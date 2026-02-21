New guest in Cardinals camp could launch JJ Wetherholt to stardom

St. Louis Cardinals royalty is headed to Jupiter, Florida, for St. Louis Cardinals spring training. Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright and David Freese have all reportedly shown interest in arriving at camp to provide guidance and advice to younger members of the team. Now, another former Cardinal is joining the fray, as Derrick Goold of STLToday reported that former second baseman Kolten Wong will also take part in the preseason warmups.

Wong, the Cardinals' first-round pick in 2011, played eight seasons with St. Louis and hit .261/.333/.384 in that time. His best season came in 2019, when he hit .285 and stole a career-high 24 bases. He also became an excellent defender at second base during the latter portion of his Cardinals tenure, winning Gold Glove Awards in 2019 and 2020. The Cardinals severed ties with him following the COVID-shortened 2020 season in a cost-cutting move. He signed with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he found a level of power that he never exhibited in St. Louis, hitting 29 home runs over his two seasons there. After stints with the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers, Wong retired at age 32.

Wong's Cardinals career spanned the timeline of the team's status as National League champs in 2013 to its falling off of its perch and lagging behind analytically in 2020. Therefore, Wong has experienced both success and failure with the team, and he should provide advice to the young core on how to psychologically handle the lack of success that the Cardinals are likely to experience in 2026 amid the grind of a long season.

JJ Wetherholt should learn plenty from Cardinals icon Kolten Wong.

Although Wong's presence should benefit everyone on the team, JJ Wetherholt should have the most to gain. Wetherholt, like Wong, is expected to man second base for the Cardinals in 2026 and for many seasons to come, and as a fellow first-round pick with high expectations placed upon him, Wetherholt should learn plenty from Wong about how to handle the pressure and succeed. Wong could also provide Wetherholt with defensive tips at the keystone to improve his all-around game.

Manager Oli Marmol didn't denounce the idea of Wetherholt batting leadoff for the Cardinals in his debut season, so he's likely to play a large role right away.

Wong, Molina, Wainwright and Freese, as well as coaches Daniel Descalso and Jon Jay, should instill plenty of Cardinals wisdom into the young members of the team during spring training as they look toward a brighter future. At this moment, Wetherholt is shining like a future star who could pilot them into the next phase of success, and Wong should only help him reach that lofty peak.