New development in Boston strengthens ties to Cardinals' Brendan Donovan

As the calendar turns to the final third of January, Brendan Donovan remains a St. Louis Cardinal. That's not expected to last, as several teams have displayed interest in the utility man. The Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants have been among those linked to Donovan, as have the Cardinals' favorite dance partner thus far, the Boston Red Sox.

The Cardinals have already shipped off Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray and Steven Matz to Boston, and Donovan's likelihood to join that group might have increased with the latest news in Red Sox country, as Boston may now have an opening at second base following their potential decision with highly rated prospect Marcelo Mayer.

After Alex Bregman spurned Boston's offer to rejoin the club, instead heading to the Chicago Cubs, the Red Sox have been forced to pivot to another option at the hot corner. They could find that in-house, as according to The Athletic (subscription required), a source close to the Red Sox said the team would prefer Mayer to play third base instead of second base before he takes up the shortstop role in 2027 following the expiration of Trevor Story's contract.

Mayer's presence at third base could create a spot for Donovan in Boston.

Donovan has shown the ability to play several positions proficiently, but his modest power may not profile well at third base, a position usually reserved for thumpers. The keystone could be the spot where he fits best, and his versatility would serve as a bonus. The one factor that could prevent a deal is Red Sox President of Baseball Operations Craig Breslow's preference for an elite defender at the position. Donovan grades out as slightly below average defensively at second base, with -2 defensive runs saved last season, according to FanGraphs.

An alternative for Boston would be Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner, although Chicago has expressed a desire to keep him despite his reaching free agency at the end of 2026. Hoerner is a strong fielder, but according to The Athletic, the Cubs would require a major league pitcher as well as a prospect in any potential Hoerner trade. That places the Cardinals at an advantage. With St. Louis holding no expectations of competing in 2026, the Cardinals are not looking for proven major league talent to fill their rotation. Therefore, Boston's return for Donovan would likely be much more palatable for the Red Sox, who are aiming for a championship next season and would likely be unwilling to part with a major league commodity.

President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom said during the Winter Warm-Ups that he would "ideally" like to see the Donovan situation resolved prior to spring training. With two more seasons of Donovan under contract, the Cardinals don't need to deal him prior to the season, but his value is unlikely to be higher than it is right now. Boston's potential attempt to acquire Donovan should be a welcome sight for Bloom, as more teams competing in the bidding war for the Cardinals' top prize will only push the prospect return higher. Expect Bloom to have his pick of the litter.