MLB The Show gives nod to the hitting chops of former Cardinals pitching star

Adam Wainwright always took pride in his hitting ability during his 18-year career as a pitcher with the St. Louis Cardinals. In 744 career at-bats, Wainwright hit a very respectable (for a pitcher) .192 and swatted 10 home runs. Although the final seasons of his career coincided with the implementation of the designated hitter into the National League, the Cardinals acknowledged Wainwright's desire to hit again before he retired, and in the Cardinals' final series of the season, they allowed him to stroll to the plate on two occasions to take his hacks. Sadly, he grounded out and struck out in those appearances.

Still not satisfied with his hitting legacy, Wainwright has been taking part in the Home Run Derby X alongside former Cardinals pitcher-turned-outfielder Rick Ankiel and University of Florida softball player Taylor Shumaker. Following the victory against the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees in the semifinals, the Cardinals trio will head to Salt Lake City for the eight-team finals.

Wainwright will take his hitting talents to the console of your choice.

The baseball video game MLB The Show 25 has taken notice of the Home Run Derby X, and it will be releasing 17 new cards of players in the event for gamers to use in the popular Diamond Dynasty mode. Among those promoted is, you guessed it, Wainwright.

1️⃣7️⃣ new HRDX Legends coming 9.19.25#MLBTheShow #HomeRunDerbyX pic.twitter.com/OUkXH19FIU — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) September 12, 2025

It appears that not only will the player be able to use Wainwright's signature curveball to flummox opponents, but they will also be able to bat with the star hurler, likely with inflated hitting attributes. Cardinals fans who play Diamond Dynasty should be salivating at the idea of playing with this St. Louis great at the peak of his career.

The Home Run Derby X has not received much mainstream media attention, so MLB The Show's choice to spotlight players participating in it is a good way to alert baseball fans of the product and promote its stars. Wainwright and company will attempt to take home the $200,000 grand prize on Sept. 19 and 20, and Diamond Dynasty Cardinals fans will hope to tear open a Wainwright card and wax nostalgic over the days where he served as a formidable anchor to the Cardinals' rotation and showed his mettle in the batter's box.