MLB reinstating Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe opens the door for maligned Cardinals masher

On May 13th, Major League Baseball and its commissioner Rob Manfred reinstated several deceased players. Players like Pete Rose, 'Shoeless Joe Jackson', and other players from the infamous "Black Sox" team in 1919. These players, formerly on the league's ineligible list, can now be inducted into Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

For decades, these players were scorned by the league and its supporters due to gambling on games in which they played, and even throwing games, in the case of the Black Sox. Cooperstown and MLB didn't want to include these sullied players due to their questionable history. The powers that be saw these players as scorns in the history of the great sport despite their individual successes on the field.

Manfred wrote in a statement, "In my view, a determination must be made regarding how the phrase ‘permanently ineligible’ should be interpreted in light of the purposes and policies behind Rule 21, which are to: (1) protect the game from individuals who pose a risk to the integrity of the sport by prohibiting the participation of such individuals; and (2) create a deterrent effect that reduces the likelihood of future violations by others. In my view, once an individual has passed away, the purposes of Rule 21 have been served. Obviously, a person no longer with us cannot represent a threat to the integrity of the game. Moreover, it is hard to conceive of a penalty that has more deterrent effect than one that lasts a lifetime with no reprieve. Therefore, I have concluded that permanent ineligibility ends upon the passing of the disciplined individual, and Mr. Rose will be removed from the permanently ineligible list.”

Essentially, Rule 21 which includes information about players who are permanently ineligible expires upon the point of death.

Pete Rose's reinstatement to the Hall of Fame ballot opens the door for former St. Louis Cardinals masher Mark McGwire down the road.

Mark McGwire went through 10 years of Hall of Fame voting, and he received only 12.3% of the vote in his final year on the ballot in 2016. He did not gain entry into the Hall of Fame, and the Eras committee also declined his case. Mark McGwire has fallen short in every stage of voting. Rose, meanwhile, was never even given a chance to be voted in.

Therein lies the difference. Pete Rose was never placed on a Hall of Fame ballot. McGwire, on the other hand, went through the gauntlet 11 times only to be declined each time. The voters have spoken on numerous occasions regarding McGwire's spot in the Hall.

Despite surpassing Roger Maris's single-season home run record in 1998 and re-energizing the sport, McGwire wasn't seen as worthy to be edified due to his PED usage.

McGwire admitted to using steroids in 2010 while apologizing to his former manager Tony La Russa and former MLB Commissioner Bud Selig. Both before and after his announcement, McGwire has been an excellent advocate for the sport. He played 16 seasons in the league, and he was also a coach from 2010-2018 for the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres.

The Hall of Fame should present a complete story of the league's history. This story should include all parts, glorious or not. Pete Rose, "Shoeless Joe" Jackson, Mark McGwire, and Barry Bonds are all key characters in that story. Mark McGwire is just as much a part of the sport's spotted history.