MLB Pipeline names Cardinals pitching prospect to Team of the Week

The Cardinals signed pitcher Luis Gastelum out of Mexico in 2023 as a 21-year-old. He then made his professional debut the following season and burst onto the scene for Low-A Palm Beach.

Over 48 innings last season, the right-hander posted a 2.81 ERA with 70 strikeouts and only 11 walks allowed. He led the Florida State League with a 29.1 strikeout to walk ratio, he was second in strikeout percantage with 34.5%, and he was third in FIP with 2.47. He then continued to play in the Mexican Winter League and posted a 1.82 ERA over 24 innings.

Onto 2025, Gastelum was assigned to Double-A Springfield and has shown flashes this season. While the 5.31 ERA over 20.1 innings pitched doesn't look promising, he has struck out 32 batters over that span, which is good for an impressive 14.2 K/9.

As the weather has warmed up, so has Gastelum as the Cardinals prospect was named to MLB Pipeline's Prospect Team of the Week after he struck out 4 batters and allowed just 1 hit in 4 innings in two outings for Springfield last week. He was once again showing off his nasty changeup, which is one of the best in Minor League Baseball

In 2024 for Palm Beach, Gastelum threw 317 changeups and batters either had a called strike or swung and missed at 161 of them, which was good for a 50.8%. He led the Florida State League by a wide margin in that department. His changeup currently grades out at 70, according to MiLB.com.

Now ranked inside the Cardinals Top 30 Prospects, Gastelum will look to build upon his impressive start to his professional career and see where things go with Springfield as the season goes on.