MLB insider believes the Cardinals can command a king's ransom for Brendan Donovan

Brendan Donovan is a wanted man throughout the major leagues. The St. Louis Cardinals utility player whom the team is expected to trade within the next few weeks has drawn interest from nearly every team angling to compete in 2026, but two clubs have reportedly separated themselves from the pack in their desire for Donovan's services.

The San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners are the teams that are showing the most interest in Donovan, and baseball insider Jon Morosi, who is a regular guest on Seattle-based sports radio show Wyman & Bob, thinks the Mariners will have to give up one or more of their prized young infielders.

Morosi believes the Mariners will need to surrender Colt Emerson, Cole Young and/or Ben Williamson for Donovan.

Emerson is the top prospect in Seattle's loaded farm system, according to MLB Pipeline. He hit .285 with an .841 OPS and 16 home runs across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A in 2025. Although he usually plays shortstop, some believe that he will be better suited at third base in the long term. If the Cardinals deal Nolan Arenado this winter as expected, Emerson would be a dream piece for the Cardinals in 2026 and especially beyond, when they attempt to return to contention.

Young was the Mariners' top prospect in 2024 before debuting in the majors last season. He hit an underwhelming .211 with a .607 OPS, and Seattle could opt to flip the 22-year-old for more of a sure bet in Donovan. Williamson is the least exciting member of the trio, slotting in at No. 16 in the Mariners' 2024 top prospect rankings. He hit a fairly empty .253 in 2025, owning a .604 OPS. Defense at the hot corner is his calling card.

Although it may be odd to say, the Cardinals are in excellent spot this offseason. Fewer teams than usual are in "tank" mode, with most attempting to improve rather than subtract. The Cardinals are among just a handful of squads in a true rebuild; therefore, they're one of the few who are seeking out young prospects. The Cardinals have plenty of talent to trade away to the Mariners, who are in "win now" mode, and since Seattle is unlikely to be interested in swapping major league talent with other teams, they would be more willing to trade away highly touted young pieces to acquire one of the Cardinals' valuable assets.

The competition for Donovan is fierce, and that should be just how Chaim Bloom likes it. St. Louis should drive a hard bargain for the versatility maven, and if Bloom can snag Emerson or someone with similar value, the Cardinals will be in a much better position as they rebuild for future seasons.