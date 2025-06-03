MLB general manager says "it sucks" that the St. Louis Cardinals aren't losing

The St. Louis Cardinals weren't supposed to be good this year. They weren't supposed to contend in the National League Central or even be a Wild Card team. The plan for many organizations throughout baseball was to watch the Cardinals crumble from April through June and then pick them apart for useful players.

Offseason trade candidates like Nolan Arenado, Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz, and Erick Fedde were supposed to be easy pickings for contending teams come the July trade deadline. There was no way the Cardinals would be good enough to justify holding onto these players, three of whom are on expiring contracts.

Well, the script has changed.

Prior to games on June 3rd, the Cardinals have a 33-26 record. They sit just four games behind the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central, and if the playoffs were to start today, they would make the playoffs as the final Wild Card in the National League.

The St. Louis Cardinals' early-season success sets them up to be buyers at the MLB Trade Deadline.

This comes much to the disappointment of rival general managers and executives. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, one general manager said that "it sucks" that the Cardinals are doing well.

Teams were hoping they could snag two-time All-Star closer and franchise save leader Ryan Helsley after the Cardinals held on to him after the offseason. After a rough start to the year, Helsley found his stride in may, logging nine saves and finishing the month of May with 13 strikeouts and a 2.45 ERA across 11 games.

Other pitchers like Erick Fedde (3-5, 3.82 ERA), Steven Matz (3-1, 2.16 ERA), and even Sonny Gray (6-1, 3.65 ERA) were supposed to be available at the deadline. Matz has done an excellent job this year as a swingman, and several contending teams would love to have him on their team for the final push toward the postseason. Passan even drops Miles Mikolas as a player who would have drawn interest from other teams.

Due to the Cardinals' stellar play to start the year, it seems like none of those players will be trade options for opposing teams to pluck come July.

Now, if the Cardinals collapse during a treacherous June, the story may revert back to its original script where the club would be selling off expiring contracts and looking to recoup assets for the future.

The Cardinals are looking to be buyers at this year's trade deadline. This has thrown rival executives for a loop. Teams like the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers will have to now look elsewhere to beef up their bullpens. They may also have to challenge the Cardinals in the trade market, too.

For a club that wasn't supposed to contend and was instead supposed to have valuable trade pieces, the Cardinals have flipped the script dramatically this year. They'll look to add at the trade deadline to improve their chances at making a deep playoff run following a surprising start to the 2025 season.