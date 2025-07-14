MLB Draft expert touts St. Louis Cardinals draft as his favorite

Lady Luck was smiling down upon the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday night.

The club's fortunes began back on December 10th, 2024, when they were gifted the fifth-overall pick in the draft, despite finishing with an 83-79 record. This is the first time in franchise history that the Cardinals have had two picks in back-to-back years this high in the draft.

The Cardinals were also fortunate to have four picks in the first 100 in the draft. It's not often a team can pick as high as the Cardinals did while also having so many high-level selections.

The Cardinals were even luckier that one of the best pitchers in the draft fell to them at the fifth overall selection. Most outlets projected the team to draft prep shortstop Eli Willits. Willits instead went first overall, and left-handed pitcher Liam Doyle fell to the Cardinals, essentially wrapped with a bow. They were even luckier to still have three more picks in the first 100 selections overall.

Add all of this together, and you get one of the best drafts of the year.

Keith Law ranks the St. Louis Cardinals' draft class as his favorite this year.

Law was straight to the point, saying, "I think the St. Louis Cardinals had my favorite Day 1 group based on their top two picks." Doyle was ranked as Law's best pitcher in the draft, and Ryan Mitchell, the Cardinals' second-round pick, has the potential to be one of the best hitters in the class.

It's well known that the Cardinals selected left-handed pitcher Liam Doyle with their first pick of the night. The high-octane, high-stuff southpaw out of Tennessee led all Division I pitchers in strikeouts last year.

Ryan Mitchell is a shortstop by trade, but the Cardinals drafted him as an outfielder. He'll more than likely shift to center field, a place where his athleticism, quick-twitch instincts, and plus arm will play well. Mitchell hit .468 as a senior with 10 home runs and 52 RBIs last year. He had an OPS of 1.531 to go along with 38 stolen bases. He's a toolsy player with high upside.

While Law wasn't as bullish on the team's next two picks on Day 1, right-hander Tanner Franklin and first baseman Jack Gurevitch, he did speak positively regarding Franklin's upper-90s fastball and Gurevitch's offensive profile.

Franklin needs another pitch to give himself a chance at being a starting pitcher, but even if he stays in the bullpen, his plus fastball will play well there. Gurevitch has a penchant for getting on base and making smart swing decisions. These two early-round draftees will make for nice supplementary pieces in the system.

With the Cardinals wanting to return to their old draft and develop ways, nabbing as many good prospects as they did on day one bodes well for this re-direction. Liam Doyle could be one of the fastest risers from this year's draft. Pair that with last year's first-round pick of JJ Wetherholt, and the new cornerstones of the future are beginning to show.