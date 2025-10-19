MLB agent who represents top Cardinals prospect opens new agency

The Ballengee Group, an agency that represents several St. Louis Cardinals prospects and players, has recently had one of its former agents start his own sports agency.

Jeff Randazzo recently left Ballengee Group to start his own agency. Randazzo represents high-end major leaguers like Mason Miller of the San Diego Padres and Brenton Doyle of the Colorado Rockies. Covenant Sports Group is the name of Randazzo's new agency. In addition to Miller and Doyle, Covenant Sports Group represents 20 other major leaguers and 13 minor leaguers. Two of those prospects should be quite familiar to St. Louis Cardinals fans.

Jeff Randazzo, an agent who represents St. Louis Cardinals top prospect JJ Wetherholt along with pitcher Gordon Graceffo, opens his own agency.

Jeff Randazzo is joined by Jeff Borris, Chris Lemonis and Nick Tiano at Covenant. Randazzo and Borris were fired from Ballengee Group in August, and they took the intervening period to launch their own agency with Covenant Sports Group.

Randazzo brought some of his clients from the Ballengee Group with him to Covenant. One of those clients is St. Louis Cardinals top prospect JJ Wetherholt. Wetherholt signed with Ballengee Group before being drafted by the Cardinals seventh overall in the 2024 MLB Draft. He's risen to a top-five prospect in baseball, and he'll be an interesting player to follow for years to come. It's not a guarantee that Wetherholt will make his debut on Opening Day next year, but his .306/.421/.510 slash line across the majors last league shows that he could be ready for MLB pitching quickly.

Covenant Sports Group will also represent Gordon Graceffo. Graceffo, 25, has struggled in a very limited time in the majors. He has a career 6.04 ERA across 28 appearances in the majors. However, Graceffo was once a top prospect in the Cardinals' system. He'll likely be a key part of the Cardinals' bullpen next year as the team fully embraces a rebuild and looks to the future. He could also return to his roots as a starting pitcher if he's able to stretch out this winter and perform well in spring training.

One final minor leaguer who is represented by Covenant Sports Group and plays for the Cardinals is Trey Paige. Paige, who turns 25 in less than a month, was drafted in the 17th round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Cardinals. He split the 2025 season between the Peoria Chiefs and the Springfield Cardinals. The infielder finished 2025 with a .238/.329/.370 slash line and seven home runs in 94 games.

The immediate impact on Wetherholt's and Graceffo's futures with this new agency is unknown. With both players several years away from arbitration and then free agency, financial conversations surrounding both players will be limited. The Cardinals will have to wait and see how free agency goes for impending free agents of Covenant Sports Group, like Gavin Sheets and Brenton Doyle.

Mason Miller enters his first year of arbitration this winter, so he will be a good test case to see how Randazzo handles negotiations with teams. Tommy Kahnle, a 10-year veteran of the game, is also an intriguing player to follow, as the Cardinals could look to add Kahnle as a veteran to next year's relief corps.