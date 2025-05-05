Michael McGreevy's last appearance proved that he belongs with the Cardinals

Not all heroes wear capes. Some of them don that spiffy St. Louis Cardinals uniform and emerge from the bullpen lair to pick up a scuffling starter. Michael McGreevy's heroics were on full display in the second game of the doubleheader against a formidable New York Mets team on May 4, as the right-hander swooped in for starter Andre Pallante, who was pulled in the fourth inning after allowing four runs on nine hits and allowing four walks. McGreevy proceeded to hold the Mets scoreless for the remaining 5.2 innings, striking out five and allowing just one hit and a walk while also hitting a batter, and the Cardinals emerged victorious, 5-4.

McGreevy has been scintillating during his brief stints with the big league club. In 2024, McGreevy pitched 23 innings, allowing 16 hits and five earned runs, which was good for a minuscule 1.96 ERA. He also walked only two batters during that time.

If there were any lingering questions about whether McGreevy deserves to be a part of the major league roster, those should be quieted after his performance on Sunday. The Cardinals had just optioned Roddery Munoz to Memphis to make room for McGreevy as they scrambled to find fresh arms (and they recalled Munoz again the next day as the 27th man for the doubleheader), and if the Cardinals can't find a spot for McGreevy in the rotation, they at least need to place him in the bullpen to aid the team's struggling relief corps.

The Cardinals' bullpen is ranked 25th in the league in ERA, at 4.73, and following the demotion of Ryan Fernandez, the Cardinals have had a revolving door for the last bullpen spot. McGreevy should be able to fill that role admirably, and unlike the Thomas Saggese situation, where the Cardinals' logic made sense if they had chosen to demote him upon Masyn Winn's return from injury, there is no reason for the Cardinals to keep McGreevy in the minor leagues.

With Saggese, the Cardinals would likely want him to receive everyday playing time in Memphis instead of rotting on the bench in St. Louis. But in McGreevy's case, he would earn ample opportunities to stay fresh while pitching out of the bullpen. Many former Cardinals stalwarts cut their teeth out of the arm barn before turning into strong starters, with Adam Wainwright and Lance Lynn among them.

The Cardinals' only possible excuses if they want to send McGreevy down to Memphis would be that the Cardinals need yet another rested arm before their next off day on May 8, or they want him to continue starting in case of an injury to anyone in the major league rotation. But given that he has been stretched out as a starter throughout his time in Memphis, he shouldn't need much, if any, acclimation to a starting role again.

McGreevy could be the Cardinals' saving grace in a season where they find themselves below .500, with the bullpen being a major factor in that record. It's unlikely that he will remain this effective throughout the season, but providing stability to a part of the team with high turnover would go a long way toward inching the Cardinals back into competition in 2025.