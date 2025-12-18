Mets, Phillies signings hint timing is now right for Cardinals' next move

As opposed to what's been a gradually moving starting pitcher market and a slower-than-expected position player market, relievers have been flying off the shelves in free agency.

Though the St. Louis Cardinals were never going to be affected by Edwin Diaz's final decision, the team does have to be frustrated with some recent moves surrounding some of the better available setup men.

After losing Diaz to the Dodgers, the Mets scooped up former Cardinal Luke Weaver on a two-year deal. He should function as the eighth-inning option ahead of new closer Devin Williams in the Big Apple.

Likewise, the Phillies signed Brad Keller to a two-year deal. After spending 2025 as the Cubs' best high-leverage reliever, he should be a perfect option to bridge the gap between closer Jhoan Duran and the rest of Philadelphia's bullpen.

While the Cardinals were never particularly likely to sign either pitcher, their presence may take the Mets and Phillies out of the market for late-inning bullpen options. As St. Louis continues to dangle JoJo Romero, this may give a sense of urgency to Chaim Bloom in trade talks.

Cardinals must capitalize on fast-moving reliever market and trade JoJo Romero

Romero isn't quite in the same market as Weaver and Keller, seeing as he's a left-handed pitcher, but the free-agent market has still played in the Cardinals' favor. At this point in time, the best southpaw relievers still available might be Danny Coulombe and Sean Newcomb, which should tell you all you need to know.

Romero, 29, is leaps and bounds better than anyone else lingering in free agency. He had a brilliant season in 2025, recording a 2.07 ERA and 3.28 FIP in 61.0 innings, holding left-handed batters to a scant .211/.287/.244 batting line. Plus, he was even better in the second half after he became the Redbirds' de facto closer.

He's only got one year of control remaining, but at a projected arbitration salary of just $4 million-$5 million, he's far cheaper than comparable relievers who have signed in recent days. Considering the returns lesser relievers have generated in trades already this offseason, it isn't far-fetched to suggest the Cardinals could get a nice haul back for their shutdown southpaw.

Of course, as the supply of available relievers thins out, so too does the demand. It's possible (if not likely) that the Mets and Phillies won't be willing to meet the Cardinals' asking price for Romero after signing Weaver and Keller, respectively.

Thus, the time to act is now. Romero is one of the best relievers still available this offseason — there's no use in delaying the inevitable any further.