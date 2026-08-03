Meet the Cardinals' insane return for Dustin May and JoJo Romero from the Brewers

The St. Louis Cardinals just completed a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, sending starting pitcher Dustin May and reliever JoJo Romero to their division rivals, per Jeff Passan. Now, what if I told you the Cardinals just fleeced the fleecers?

In return, the Cardinals acquire Alexander Frias (MIL #11) and Josiah Ragsdale (MIL #13). Both are outfield prospects projected to debut within the next two seasons, but that’s just the beginning.

Keep in mind, St. Louis is trading away May, a veteran with good stuff but a mere 0.7 bWAR on the season. Through all the ups and downs, he’s averaged out to, well, average. And a left-handed reliever that’s on the shelf with appendicitis. Romero is also in the midst of a very average seaso—by standards outside of the poor St. Louis bullpen.

Granted, May has had some poor batted-ball luck, as his FIP and xERA both suggest, but that’s besides the point. The Brewers obviously think they can fix him, which they probably can, and the Cardinals managed to hold back long enough to draw the snake out of its pit.

This season, Frias has a .980 OPS split between the complex league and Single-A. He’s renowned for his elite power potential, already registering exit velocities as high as 117mph at just 18 years old, and has a solid glove and arm that fit the right-field description.

Frias’ current ETA is set for 2029, so he’s a bit far off, but now, the horizon is even prettier.

Ragsdale, 22, has even more monumental numbers this season. Between High-A and Double-A, the left-handed-hitting bopper has a 1.022 OPS through 310 at-bats. If you only look at his Double-A workload, he’s managed a ridiculous 1.127 OPS through his first 96 ABs.

Scouts suggest that Ragsdale’s average and elite BABIPs are carried by his run tool and almost sparing approach. He works deep counts, puts the ball in play, and has a very high floor with a solid glove and great footspeed in the outfield.

Although he had to shift out of center field for Brewers star prospect Braylon Payne, he’s a projected fit in the middle of the outfield for years to come.

Now that we’ve broken down the return, besides the insane production and profiles, why should fans be happy/excited about it?

Why should Cardinals fans be happy about the Dustin May and JoJo Romero trade with the Brewers?

Direction. That’s why.

Years under former POBO John Mozeliak had Cardinals fans clamoring for change. “Pick a direction!” they said. “You’ve got to get out of the middle!” they chimed.

Your wish has been granted, St. Louis. The Redbirds are back to a brand of baseball that aims for one thing and one thing only: greatness.

If you’re a fan of Wild Card berths and trading for Jon Lester at the deadline, so be it. To each their own.

However, if you have World Series aspirations, parade daydreams, and visions of JJ Wetherholt hitting one onto Freese’s lawn to take down those pesky Red Sox in the 2029 World Series, then you’ll enjoy this decision.

Who knows, Frias and Ragsdale may not pan out. If that’s the case, though, this deal should give Bloom much more leeway from fans to make the right decision and trade them before they lack value—no more Dylan Carlsons, no more Dakota Hudsons.

The Cardinals already had a very intriguing farm system; now, they might have the best.