Mariners GM praises players Cardinals were able to pry away in Brendan Donovan trade

Brendan Donovan was viewed as one of the most valuable trade pieces in the entire league this offseason and the patience paid off when the St. Louis Cardinals shipped him away in a three-team deal. The Seattle Mariners were seen as a match since the beginning of the trade rumors, and they, along with the Tampa Bay Rays, finally agreed on a deal that sent five assets to St. Louis in exchange for Donovan.

Mariners GM Justin Hollander praises the prospects given up to acquire Brendan Donovan

It took a while for the return for St. Louis to trickle in on social media, but we eventually saw what we expected and that was switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje being the headliner coming to the Cardinals. Before the trade was heating up, reports out of Seattle were saying that Cijntje would be pitching as a righty in games this year, but still work as a lefty in between games during bullpen sessions. That plan is not expected to follow him to St. Louis initially, as Chaim Bloom wants his player development staff to take a look at the ultra-talented arms of Cijntje before making a decision. Regardless of the arm we see Cijntje throwing 92+ mph fastballs with, Mariners GM Justin Hollander knew they would have to part with him and more in order to get Bloom to send Donovan away. Hollander was complimentary of Cijntje and pointed that the talent is there beyond just the fame of being able to throw either arm.

The @Mariners know what they gave up to get Brendan Donovan to Seattle and feel like everyone involved in the trade wound up winning.



Hollander then moved the discussion to outfielder Tai Peete, who the Mariners drafted in the first round in 2023. Initially a shortstop, Peete moved to the outfield full-time and has "the ability to really punish a baseball" according to the GM. He is just 20-years-old, but Peete will have to continue adjusting to professional pitching as he looks to tap into that power potential without giving up too much in terms of contact. The lefty centerfielder has not yet jumped above High-A, but his youth and inexperience could have him ticketed for Peoria to start the 2026 season.

Finally, the non-Seattle player coming to the Cardinals is Colton Ledbetter, who the Rays had to give up in order to acquired Ben Williamson from the Mariners. Ledbetter is a lot like Peete in terms of the athleticism and hit tool, but he did progress up to Double-A last season and could start there again before continuing his progression through the organizational ladder.

Overall, the Seattle view of the trade seems like what fans of each of the three organizations have been saying since it became official: All three teams came out well in the deal. The Mariners were able to put what they hope to be the finishing touch in their lineup, the Rays were able to get more affordable depth, and the Cardinals acquired three players and two draft picks that all could help to streamline the rebuild that Chaim Bloom is undertaking.