Los Angeles Dodgers pluck another fan favorite from the St. Louis Cardinals

For years, the St. Louis Cardinals have been treated with some of the best broadcasters, radio hosts, and writers. From Jack Buck to Mike Shannon to Derrick Goold, Cardinal fans have been granted some of the top personalities in sports. One of the newest members of the Cardinals' media corps will be taking her talents out west.

Katie Woo of The Athletic is leaving the St. Louis Cardinals beat to cover the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Katie Woo began her career with the St. Louis Cardinals prior to the 2021 season. In her introductory letter, Woo spoke of her excitement to join a historic franchise and a notable media group. "I’m thrilled to be the new Cardinals beat writer forThe Athletic. My own passion for this sport ultimately is what powered my desire to be a beat reporter," said Woo. "To join such an incredible group of talented and dedicated journalists in the process is, quite literally, a dream come true."

ST. LOUIS — Thank you for everything ❤️https://t.co/hH3XYs7GqI — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) December 3, 2025

Woo has seen the best this franchise has to offer and the worst it's seen in the last three decades. She was able to witness legends like Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright ride off into the sunset. She covered two superstars in Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt battle it out for National League supremacy in 2022. She saw Mike Shildt lead a team on a 17-game winning streak in her first offseason.

Katie was also unlucky enough to witness the downfall of a once-great organization over the last few years. She saw the first 90-loss team in franchise history since 1990 in 2023. She was unable to see a playoff win in her five years covering her team. Katie had the unfortunate experience of seeing a club that was once known for its player development all of a sudden lose the magic touch.

Katie Woo has always been excellent in her coverage of the Cardinals. She interacted with fans on social media (including those who questioned her for posting the daily lineup), she would often speak with fans in the stadium, and she enlightened the Cardinals faithful on multiple occasions. Katie was the one who tore off the curtain and gave fans a peek behind the scenes of what caused the organization's downfall last September.

Fans voted Katie into the Twitter Hall of Fame two years ago, joining elite social media accounts like cardinalsgifs and eventually Derrick Goold.

Woo is moving on to cover the Los Angeles Dodgers, baseball's media behemoth, for The Athletic. Over the last year, her reporting has expanded beyond the Cardinals, including working with Ken Rosenthal and Fabian Ardaya, who also covers the Dodgers for The Athletic. Her placement in Hollywood brings her closer to her Bay Area roots.

In her farewell letter to the fans, Woo expressed tremendous gratitude for the fanbase.

"I’m grateful to have written this team’s story for as long as I have, and I’m floored that this fanbase took in a 24-year-old California girl with minimal (read: zero) beat writing experience and made St. Louis feel like home. Through it all, this job never stopped being what I always imagined it would be: a dream. That is thanks to you."

Thank you for all that you've done for this Cardinals fanbase over the last half-decade, Katie. You will be missed in St. Louis, but you'll always be welcomed back. There's a chance you'll get a greater ovation from fans when the Dodgers are in town than any of their other Cardinal alumni receive.