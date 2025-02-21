Led by youngsters, Cardinals taking an underdog approach to 2025 season

It hasn't been often that the St. Louis Cardinals aren't seen as division favorites in the National League Central. In fact, it's even more rare that the Cardinals aren't even considered as a playoff team.

As they prepare to start exhibition games in spring training, the Cardinals are seen across the league as a bottom-third team in the league. In fact, some outlets even see the Cardinals as a last-place team in their own division. For the first time in a while, the Cardinals are seen as an underdog throughout the league.

It doesn't have to be this way; the St. Louis Cardinals as an organization is a historic brand that has one of the most successful histories in North American sports. Ownership doesn't necessarily need to limit spending and thus put constraints on the front office. However, this is the hand John Mozeliak and Oli Marmol were dealt, and they, along with the players, will have to make do with what they are given.

Don't tell the players they won't make the playoffs, though.

Several Cardinals are taking an underdog mentatility to the 2025 season, and they have something to prove.

This mentality starts at the top with the manager. In a recent interview with Katie Woo and Trevor Rosenthal on Cardinal Territory, Marmol spoke about his outlook for the 2025 season. "My message (to the team) was fairly short, succinct, direct, and it'll stay in that clubhouse. I'm excited about our group. I think they're thinking about this the right way," said Marmol. "The guys that are coming from the minor leagues coaching staff that are helping us, I think guys are in the right mindset and are approaching this the right way to build something that's truly lasting."

That mentality has worked its way down to the players, too. One of the club's most veteran players, Nolan Arenado, spoke about having a chip on his shoulder after he arrived at camp. "Last year was not what I want Cardinals fans to know me as, so I see this as an opportunity to change that," said Arenado to reporters in Jupiter, Florida. "I'm in the right place. I feel ready. I have a lot to prove."

Willson Contreras is also playing with confidence this year following his move to first base and some added muscle. Contreras made it clear that he wanted to be back in 2025, and he was willing to accept the challenge of leadership on a young team. "The one thing I told (Lars) Nootbaar at the end of last year was that I'm not going anywhere. It would be easier to ask for a trade...and (leave) everything behind, but I love challenges. I love the team, and I love the guys," said Contreras at the Cardinals' annual Winter Warm-Up.

Sonny Gray, in his usual calm and calculated demeanor, spoke hesitantly about the state of the organization. He did, however, express growing excitement for the upcoming season. "I am getting more and more excited a little bit," said Gray. "I'm getting more and more excited each day that I'm here just for baseball in general. Only time will tell kind of how this goes for us."

Most underdog teams are described with adjectives like "scrappy," "motivated," and "young." Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado, and Sonny Gray are only two of those words. However, several young players have also bought in to the "underdog" mentality, too.

"A lot of people are counting us out. None of us are counting us out. We want to go out there and win a lot of ballgames. Everybody loves a good underdog story," said rising star Masyn Winn. Winn put up a 4.9-bWAR season as a rookie in 2024, and he himself is hoping to take his game to another level in 2025 by taking advantage of his speed and cleaning up his defense.

Alec Burleson is seeking to improve upon a 2024 season where he flexed his muscle offensively. He knows there are some doubters out there, but he is seeking to put them to rest. "I definitely want to improve on last year. I was happy with that being my first full season, but now that I know what success feels like, I want to build upon it," said Burleson.

Perhaps the most crucial player in next year's transition period is Jordan Walker. The former top-five prospect in all of baseball has gotten off to a rough start in his career, but thanks to some offseason work with new hitting coach Brant Brown, Walker is eyeing a bounce-back 2025. "One thing that (Brant Brown) has been good about is pointing out the things I was good at when I was a prospect and what I did at the end of 2023 when I was hitting good. He has me so excited.”

For the first time in a long time, the St. Louis Cardinals find themselves near the bottom of power rankings before a single game has been played. This is an unfamiliar spot for the storied franchise, but the players and coaches are leaning into this underdog mentality. Hopefully, the Cardinals can prove the doubters wrong in 2025.