Cade Winquest's path to professional baseball was anything but linear. The 25-year-old starting pitcher played four years for Texas-Arlington before being drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft.

Winquest's success as a prospect wasn't immediate; his 4.87 ERA in 2023 with the Palm Beach Cardinals was nothing to write home about, but he did find success the next year with the Peoria Chiefs in High-A. Winquest threw only 29 innings that year due to a bulging disk in his back after just nine games, but he posted a 3.10 ERA while striking out 28 batters.

After a decent start to the 2025 season with High-A Peoria, Winquest was promoted to Springfield. He turned it up a notch with the Springfield Cardinals, posting a 3.19 ERA in 42.1 innings with 42 strikeouts. Winquest walked fewer batters as Double-A, and he was able to make the most out of each of his starts, including a six-inning outing with eight strikeouts against the Arkansas Travelers on August 21st.

Cade attributes this jump in success to his confidence growing and the environment in Springfield. "When I got called up, I thought 'I belong up here for a reason.'" Springfield's success also helped Winquest want to pitch better. "That (team success) naturally feeds into you and gives you the desire to compete and win."

The Springfield Cardinals won the Texas League Championship in 2025, and Winquest was excited to be on the team. "It was exciting, fun to watch, and fun to be a part of it. The team set plenty of records, and it was a blessing to be able to experience it."

Winquest has seen the player development team change during his three-year tenure with the Cardinals. Since Chaim Bloom's arrival in 2024, the Cardinals have made dramatic changes to their player development system. "With the new player development this past year, we've seen a huge difference in how hands on this regime is," said Winquest. "There's always been a plan, but now they're acting on it. They have a plan for each person, and they're by our side helping us reach our goals."

Throughout his professional career, Winquest has adjusted his grips on his pitches, particularly his changeup. He swapped out his changeup for a splitter and added a slider to his repertoire that already featured a strong fastball and a plus curveball. "The fastball and curveball have been my main two pitches. Going into college, I had a changeup. I didn't really like it, and I added a splitter," said Winquest. "It wasn't until this year that I had a reliable slider."

"I'm working on my confidence this offseason with my splitter to use it more often and consistently."

Cade discussed the impact that coordinators like Matt Pierpont have had on the system. Having a driven pitching coordinator along with a strength and training team that is willing to check in often has been instrumental in player growth, particularly for Cade. He said that coaches check in with him often and discuss the offseason plan that they gave him to prepare for the 2026 season.

The more Cade learns about pitching and the science behind pitching, the more he wants to grow as a player. "The biggest thing for me is the pitch design: grips, release point, axis. That was something that hit me in the face, and I'm still learning more and more every year with it," said Winquest on his interest in the science behind pitching. "It's almost like instant feedback. You can see the result of the pitch and kind of get it where you want it then replicate that pitch in the game."

At the end of the 2025 season, Winquest went on the Development List to make some final adjustments. Winquest's goal while on the Development List was primarily to rest. He went from 29 innings in 2024 after getting hurt to 106 this year. "I'm a competitor at my heart, but I also want to play until I'm 40, so the rest was nice at the end of a long year."

Cade Winquest is eligible for the Rule 5 Draft this winter, and he's focusing on his craft despite the potential of being moved elsewhere. "As a player, we all look at the Rule 5 Draft as opportunities for the players. It's beneficial for you," said Winquest. "No matter what, it works out in the player's favor. Of course, I would love to stay with St. Louis and ultimately pitch in the big leagues for them."

Cade Winquest is looking to make a real impact on the major-league roster in the near future. His development over the last year along with his drive to accomplish his goals and be an MLB pitcher will get him to that point. As the Cardinals enter an era of homegrown players, look for Cade Winquest to make an impact in the near future.