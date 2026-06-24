Lars Nootbaar's strong return could convince Chaim Bloom to divert from Cardinals' plan

Since the start of the offseason, Chaim Bloom has been candid in the long-term plan for the St. Louis Cardinals. The focus is on the future but with the team over-performing, conversations about adding players for a postseason run have started to make their way to social media. One subject of trade chatter, be it to stay or to go, has been outfielder Lars Nootbaar who has been solid since his return from a season-long absence.

Nootbaar came into the season rehabbing from double heel surgery and the Cardinals were reluctant to give the oft-injured outfielder a timetable for his return. With Noot being the oldest player in the St. Louis lineup, seeing Bloom deal other veterans, and his contract expiring at the end of next season, it seemed like the writing was on the wall that Noot would packing his bags next. However, the lefty has hit well in his return and could provide offensive support for the playoff push before addressing the trade rumors in the offseason.

Lars Nootbaar could provide the Cardinals with a difference-making bat in October

In November, I was personally ready for the Nootbaar era in St. Louis to end. That is nothing against Noot as I love his personality, leadership, and talent, but the timing just seemed right for a trade. A change of scenery would allow Bloom to kick off his full rebuild while giving Nootbaar the chance to put it all together with another organization. It turns out, however, that the heels could have been an issue for longer than we knew as the outfielder has returned with a hot bat to help support a young and inconsistent lineup.

In 16 games since returning from the IL, Nootbaar is hitting .291 with two homers, seven RBI, and 11 runs. This strong season debut comes after he hit three homers, a double, and took nine walks in 12 rehab games to give him a very solid start to his year. That makes his status with this year's Cardinal team even more confusing. With the hot bat, that could make him attractive to a contender at the deadline, however, the Cardinals are currently a contender who has a spot for him to keep doing his thing for now.

As usual, Noot's Baseball Savant page looks better than his overall stat line but he has been a solid contributor in the middle of the order. Since the Cardinals need all the offense they can get to make up for the leaky bullpen, the outfielder's bat may be needed to stick around if St. Louis maintains postseason position. Bats are tougher to trade at the deadline than pitching, so a return for Nootbaar's services may be a lottery ticket just like the acquiring team is getting from St. Louis. Because of that and the hold that Noot has on the clubhouse, I am becoming more okay with the idea of him playing the rest of the year in the organization.

A factor outside of Noot's control, though, is the unbelievable run that prospect Joshua Baez has been on during the month of June. So far this month, he has had a four-homer game, an outfield assist at home, and is becoming more patient at the plate. That bat is becoming impossible to ignore but there is no clear space for Baez to play every day. The prospect's next month might end up becoming a deciding factor in Lars Nootbaar's Cardinal future.