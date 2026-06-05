Lars Nootbaar officially returns to save Cardinals lineup in a flurry of roster moves

He's back! While that news doesn't quite hit the same as when Michael Jordan made his incredible return to the Chicago Bulls, it is hard to overstate how important the return of Lars Nootbaar today is for the St. Louis Cardinals. His return also allowed the Cardinals to send down a struggling youngster in Thomas Saggese.

Nootbaar, who has been on the 60-day injured list all season due to offseason surgery he had on both heels, was just activated from the IL and will be back in the Cardinals' lineup tonight at home against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Cardinals also placed reliever Ryan Fernandez on the injured list with lower back pain, recalling Matt Svanson to take his place on the roster.

Nootbaar was crushing the ball on his rehab assignment, posting a .257/.409/.543 slash line with three home runs and eight runs batted in during his 44 plate appearances. He looks ready to make his return, and while it may take him a bit to adjust back to big league pitching, he's a major upgrade over what the Cardinals had going for them.

Saggese, who has been going through it this year at the plate, has posted just a 48 wRC+ in his 82 plate appearances. Now, Saggese has super-inconsistent playing time, so a trip to Memphis gives him a chance to play every day and could potentially emerge as an option at third base if Nolan Gorman continues to struggle.

Lars Nootbaar can singlehandedly raise the floor of the Cardinals offense

The Cardinals' offense has been abysmal outside of their 1-4 hitters this season. Compared to other top fours around the game, the Cardinals' first four hitters rank in the top 10 in AVG, OBP, SLG, OPS, and wRC+. But when you compared the Cardinals' 5-9 hitters to the rest of baseball's bottom five hitters in teams' lineups, they rank in the bottom four in all of those same categories.

The fifth spot, where Nootbaar seems likely to slot into to start, has a lot of room to grow in production for the Cardinals' lineup. Anyone slotting into the fifth spot for the Cardinals this season has slashed .222/.295/.330 with a .626 OPS and a 78 wRC+, which is easily bottom-six production. Nootbaar's career slash line of .242/.341/.406 (.747 OPS) and a 110 wRC+. That is a massive uptick in production. And if Nootbaar actually gets back to what he was prior to 2025, when the heel issues really impacted his production, he's most likely a 120 wRC+.

Nootbaar lengthens the Cardinals lineup, and paired with the recent boost added by Velazquez and Jimmy Crooks, we could see the Cardinals lineup return to the levels of production we saw from them earlier in the year.