Justin Verlander unable to re-create 20-year-old start versus St. Louis Cardinals

Justin Verlander's first career game against the St. Louis Cardinals came on June 23rd, 2006, in Detroit, Michigan. Verlander, now a 21-year veteran of the game, is one of this era's best pitchers. His name has been mentioned with Max Scherzer, Zack Greinke, and Clayton Kershaw as future Hall of Famers, and few pitchers during this time are more worthy of that recognition.

Verlander's All-Star career began in 2005 on the Fourth of July, just three years after being drafted second overall by the Tigers. His first career game against the Cardinals came almost one year later on June 23rd, 2006. In that game, Verlander pitched six innings, allowing four runs while striking out five and walking three. Chris Carpenter, a St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer in his own right, was hit far worse than Verlander was, allowing seven runs in seven innings while logging nine strikeouts and giving up two home runs.

Justin Verlander, in his final year before retirement, had one more chance to pitch against the Cardinals. However, that opportunity has since been spoiled.

Justin Verlander's stint on the Injured List spoils his last chance to face off against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Verlander has made six more appearances in the regular season against the Cardinals since his first game against them in 2006. He has a career 3-2 record with a 4.46 ERA in seven regular-season outings. Overall, the Cardinals have hit Verlander quite well, scoring four or more runs in four of their seven matchups.

Verlander had one more opportunity to go head-to-head against St. Louis on Sunday night in Detroit, but he recently went on the Injured List due to inflammation in his left hip. Barring a miraculous 2006 World Series repeat or a career extension, Justin Verlander will not play against the Cardinals as a Tiger before he calls it quits and retires.

Verlander's most memorable appearance against the Cardinals came during the 2006 World Series. Verlander pitched Game 1 of that Fall Classic that year, and it was a doozy for the right-handed All-Star. In that game, both Scott Rolen and Albert Pujols homered off Verlander in the second and third innings, respectively.

The Cardinals chased Verlander in that game after back-to-back hits in the top of the sixth inning. His final line that day: five innings pitched, seven runs (six earned), eight strikeouts, and two walks. As was often the case, the Cardinals had Verlander's number that day. St. Louis's victory in Game 1 propelled them to their 10th World Series title, defeating the Tigers in only five games.

Verlander also pitched Game 5 that year; he did far better but couldn't lead Detroit to victory. In Game 5 of the 2006 World Series, Verlander went six innings, giving up three runs (only one earned run), while striking out four and walking three. David Eckstein capped off a strong World Series by driving in two runners against Verlander.

Justin Verlander hasn't officially announced that 2026 will be his final season, but the 43-year-old signed this past winter with the team that drafted him. It would be poetic for the future Hall of Famer to finish his career where he started it.

Unfortunately, Cardinals' fans won't get to see Verlander pitch one more time. Instead, St. Louis will see Keider Montero on the mound on Sunday, a game that will be broadcast on Sunday Night Baseball, the Cardinals' first nationally televised game this year.