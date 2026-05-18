Jurrangelo Cijntje just reminded Cardinals fans how special a prospect he is

The Cardinals are finally starting to churn out young, talented arms again. In the days of John Mozeliak, the best Cardinal teams always had a roaring youngster on the mound. Whether it was Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, or Carlos Martinez, Cardinals fans have missed out on young hurlers for too long.

St. Louis is getting a taste of what it’s supposed to be like in Michael McGreevy, who owns a 2.10 ERA through his first 51.1 innings. Although underlying metrics deem the right-hander lucky, he continues to prosper.

However, another Redbird prospect is demonstrating what TRUE pitching prowess is supposed to look like.

Jurrangelo Cijntje is turning into a monster

In Cardinals prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje’s most recent outing, he racked up ten Ks, silencing opposing bats.

Unfortunately, the switch-pitcher has scuffled thus far in 2026. Through eight games started, he owns a 6.06 ERA. Cijntje was acquired in the Brendan Donovan deal with the Seattle Mariners and was considered the headlining piece. Other trade acquisition Tai Peete from the same deal has put together a great season thus far. The left-handed-hitting outfielder has been an extra-base hit machine, posting an OPS of .892.

Cijntje might not have the success he’ll need to earn a promotion just yet, but the arm talent is provocative. It really gets the people going.

A first-round pick out of Mississippi State, he has always been known for his ambidexterity. With 90+ mph offerings from both arms, multiple arm slots, and a plus slider, Cijntje is exactly the kind of pitcher you look to build around.

Before the season, President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom made it clear: They believed in the right arm much more than the left. St. Louis planned to upkeep Cijntje’s development from the left side, while having him spend a majority of his time throwing as a right-hander.

Cardinals fans should still believe in Cijntje

To ease the tension on his floundering season, Cijntje is still over 1.5 years younger than the average age at Double-A. This season is a toss-up, a chapter of development in what fans hope will be a big-league saga.

Bringing back some of the tension, St. Louis does need a pitcher to pan out. After recently releasing Zack Showalter, who was acquired for Jack Flaherty, the Cardinals' pitching pipeline has continued to sputter.

Quinn Mathews, who was supposed to be the "next big thing" in The Lou, has been derailed by injuries. Additionally, Tink Hence, a former fan-favorite prospect, has had the same misfortunes. Cijntje is the newest rendition of high-ceiling arms that the Redbirds have been lucky enough to work with.

If St. Louis wants to vindicate their long-term goals of perennial competitiveness, affordable young pitching is the best way to go. If Cijntje’s most recent start was evidence of anything, it’s that they’ve got the right talent. Now they just need to refine it.