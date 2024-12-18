Join Cardinals media legends as they raise money for charity

The St. Louis Cardinals have a long tradition of giving back to the local community. That was Adam Wainwright's mission when starting Big League Impact in 2013 which has now partnered with over 100 Major League players raising money for a variety of campaigns its players are passionate about such as providing clean water, humanitarian aid, and food security all around the world.

Missouri Sports Hall of Fame writer Bernie Miklasz will be joining me and the Dealin' the Cards Podcast crew tomorrow evening from 6-10 pm Central to raise money for Big League Impact in our annual charity livestream. We had a very successful event last December, so we decided to run it back for another year, this time with a twist.

Cardinals fans can join us and Bernie in person at 314 Sports Cards and Collectibles, located at 9640 Olive Blvd, for the event. Donate any amount and you'll be entered to win a number of exciting giveaways such as a Carlos Beltran autographed bat, a Jhonny Peralta autographed game-used broken bat, packs of baseball cards, and more! Those who show up in person and donate will also receive an autographed image of Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II and a chance to participate in a live Q&A with Bernie Miklasz and Derrick Goold. If you aren't in the St. Louis area you can tune in on the Dealin' the Cards YouTube channel linked here.

The full guest roster includes Belleville News-Democrat beat writer Jeff Jones, former 101 ESPN host Brooke Grimsley, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest reporter Jim Hayes, St. Louis Post-Dispatch beat writer Derrick Goold, former Cardinals closer and host of the new Cardinals Territory podcast Trevor Rosenthal, Redbird Rants writer and host of the Birds on the Farm podcast Kareem Haq, MLB writer and acclaimed author Will Leitch, and of course Bernie Miklasz.

We cannot wait for this amazing event, and hope Cardinals fans show out for a fantastic cause!