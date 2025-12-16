Join Brendan Donovan tonight raising money for veterans with other Cardinals icons

St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan is partnering with the Dealin' the Cards podcast this evening to raise support for local veterans, and you are invited to join in on the festivities from 5pm-9pm on the Dealin' the Cards YouTube channel or in person at 314 Sports Cards and Collectibles!

Donovan, who has been subject to trade rumors all offseason, will be the featured host of the Dealin' the Cards annual charity livestream and has chosen to raise money for The Kauffman Fund, which helps support local veterans in the St. Louis area with life's basic necessities through food, shelter, clothing, medical care, and more. They collaborate to assist veterans in need through our own programs and other service organizations.

Join Brendan Donovan and other Cardinals icons as they raise support for local veterans tonight.

Joining Donovan for this event includes the likes of former Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal, Cardinals assistant general manager Rob Cerfolio, The Athletic's Katie Woo, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold, St. Louis media legend Bernie Miklasz, the Belleville News-Democrat's Jeff Jones, and Cardinals prospect gurus Kareem Haq and Kyle Reis.

Our charity livestream is in 2 days! Join us on Tuesday from 5-9 pm CT for a night of fundraising and giveaways for the Kaufman Fund supporting local veterans!



- Join us in person at 314 Sports Cards or LIVE on our YouTube channel!

- Meet @b_miklasz, @katiejwoo, @jmjones, and… pic.twitter.com/BiDI3nnFps — Dealin' the Cards (@DealinTheCards) December 15, 2025

Woo, Goold, and Jones will all be in-person guests, so if you pop into 314 Sports Cards and Collectibles between 5:30pm-7:30pm CT, you'll be able to find them there.

Throughout the evening, we will be doing giveaways for anyone who donates to The Kauffman Fund, including items like autographed Chris Carpenter and Ozzie Smith baseballs, rare baseball trading cards, baseball card sets and boxes, and more!

This is the third annual Dealin' the Cards podcast charity livestream, as for the last two years, we have raised money for Adam Wainwright's charity called Big League Impact. These charity livestreams have been a fun way for fans to interact with some of their favorite players, Cardinals media personalities, and front office members while supporting a great cause. And based on how things seem to be trending with the Cardinals, this may be the final Cardinals-centric event that Donovan can show up to for a long time.

Whether you can join us in person or online, we'd love for you to come out and support this amazing cause alongside Brendan Donovan and so many other beloved Cardinals personalities. Hope to see you from 5pm-9pm Central Time for the event!