When St. Louis Cardinals fans think of the 2000s, they are reminded of a sustained run of success.

So it's definitely surprising to see comments from former executive Jeff Luhnow about the Houston Astros that downplay that run of success.

Luhnow was the Astros' general manager from 2011-2020. He was fired after an MLB investigation led to his suspension for his part, or lack thereof, in the Astros' sign-stealing operation in 2017. Commissioner Rob Manfred noted that Luhnow's failure to notify the players about a 2017 memo banning electronic equipment to steal signs was a significant reason why MLB didn't discipline any players for their roles in the scandal. Astros owner Jim Crane fired Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch hours later, noting that they may not have known anything about the operation, but also didn't do anything to stop it.

Jeff Luhnow says there's no dynasty in the 21st century that comes close to the Astros run. pic.twitter.com/vsSllC66ff — Crush City Territory (@Crush_City_Pod) July 25, 2025

John Mozeliak's former right-hand man, Jeff Lunhow, totally disrespected the Cardinals run of dominance in the 21st century

Before his time with the Astros, Luhnow was with the Cardinals from 2003 to 2011. He was the vice president of baseball development. He had a knack for player development and scouting. He was credited with the successes in the Cardinals' minor league system during that time and drafted several players who went on to have key roles in the 2011 World Series Championship.

Since the year 2000, the Cardinals have made the playoffs 16 times. They have gone to the World Series four times and won the World Series in 2006 and 2011. The Cardinals have had tremendous success, which makes the decline of the last three seasons all the more painful. The fan base knows what this organization is all about. They know the winning tradition.

The Astros have made the playoffs 12 times since 2000. They made the World Series five times, and won the World Series twice in 2017 and 2022.

Luhnow was playing to his audience. Crush City Territory brands itself as the go-to podcast for all things Astros. He will, of course, talk up his time with the Astros. Their greatest success with him was clouded by a scandal in 2017, and he was gone for the 2022 run.

Luhnow was with the Cardinals and had a significant part in both of their World Series wins in 2006 and 2011.

Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers might object to Luhnow's statement as well. They had four World Series appearances in the 2000s, winning the series in 2020 and 2024. Their first loss in the World Series of the 2000s came in 2017 against the Astros.

To say that the Astros had a dynasty that no team came close to in the 21st century is just wrong. He's just playing to the audience of that podcast. However, it seriously downplays the success the Cardinals had, which he just so happened to have been a part of.