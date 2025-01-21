John Mozeliak's all-time St. Louis Cardinals roster

The All-Mozeliak Pitchers

Starting rotation: Lance Lynn, Michael Wacha, Carlos Martinez, Kyle Lohse, Jack Flaherty

Lance Lynn would be the staff "ace" here, as he accumulated 15.1 fWAR as a Cardinal. Lynn has thrown well over 1,000 innings for the Cardinals, and his 3.44 ERA is the best of this group. Lynn is a workhorse, and he was counted on every five days during the prime of his career. He also gets some bonus points for being a part of the 2011 World Series Champions.

Michael Wacha would slot in behind Lynn as the team's #2 starting pitcher. Wacha accumulated 108 fWAR while with the Cardinals from 2013-2019, and he was a member of several successful teams during that stretch. His best year, 2015, featured him throwing 181 innings with a 3.38 ERA and a 116 ERA+. Wacha is still pitching with plenty of success at this point in his career.

Carlos Martinez isn't remembered very fondly at this point due to his career fizzling out, but for a time, he was one of the best pitchers for the Cardinals. His best year came in 2016 when he threw nearly 200 innings with a 3.04 ERA and 184 strikeouts. Martinez hasn't played since 2021, but he was an excellent starter for the Cardinals from 2015-2018.

Kyle Lohse was acquired via free agency in Mozeliak's first time through the process in 2008. He played five years with the Cardinals, and he had a 3.90 ERA in 809 innings. Lohse reached the 200-inning mark twice as a Cardinal, and he led the league in winning percentage in 2012.

The final pitcher of the Mozeliak-era staff is Jack Flaherty. Flaherty was drafted in 2014, and his prospect star grew quickly following the draft. Flaherty eventually fizzled out with the Cardinals due to inconsistency and a drop in velocity, but he was masterful in the second half of 2019. His 0.968 WHIP that year led the National League. Flaherty adds some strikeout prowess to a rotation that would be leaning heavily on its defense.

Honorable mentions: Shelby Miller, John Lackey

Bullpen: Trevor Rosenthal, Ryan Helsley, Giovanny Gallegos, Jordan Hicks, Kevin Siegrist

The list here is primarily filled with late-inning relievers. Four of these five pitchers had ample experience late in games and closing games. Trevor Rosenthal (121 saves) and Ryan Helsley (84 saves) are near the top of the leaderboard for saves in Cardinals' history. These two legendary Cardinal closers would make for a formidable back-end of the rotation.

Giovanny Gallegos and Jordan Hicks both pitched in high-leverage situations throughout their careers. They would be excellent compliments to Rosenthal and Helsley in the 'pen.

Kevin Siegrist makes the cut due to the quantity of innings he pitched for the Cardinals and the relative success he had. He is also the club's only left-handed reliever of this bunch.

Trevor Rosenthal would be the team's closer, and Ryan Helsley and Jordan Hicks would be two reliable set-up men. Giovanny Gallegos would be great in late-game situations.

Honorable mentions: Genesis Cabrera, Marc Rzepczynski, Octavio Dotel, Seunghwan Oh